#Insecure: Issa Is Collecting Ls Like Pokemon And Twitter Is Clowning Her To Hell

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

HBO

Issa Caught Ls All Episode

Insecure is BYKE! We couldn’t be happier. You know what else is byke? Issa out here catching all the Ls humanly possible. Let’s see what losses she took so far:

She’s listening to Daniel smash cakes to smithereens every night
She’s getting vomit in her Lyft
She’s putting her feelings out there and getting pushed back
Her job is in shambles
And…well…it gets worse

Hit the flip to see even more devastation in Issa’s life and Twitter clowning her for her struggles.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus