Insecure: Issa Is Collecting Ls Like Pokemon And Twitter Is Clowning Her To Hell

Issa Caught Ls All Episode

Insecure is BYKE! We couldn’t be happier. You know what else is byke? Issa out here catching all the Ls humanly possible. Let’s see what losses she took so far:

She’s listening to Daniel smash cakes to smithereens every night

She’s getting vomit in her Lyft

She’s putting her feelings out there and getting pushed back

Her job is in shambles

And…well…it gets worse

Live shot of Issa throwing the box at Daniel. pic.twitter.com/r2E31Vk2Pi — Trippie Eb (@_NurseRatchet) August 13, 2018

Hit the flip to see even more devastation in Issa’s life and Twitter clowning her for her struggles.