#Insecure: Issa Is Collecting Ls Like Pokemon And Twitter Is Clowning Her To Hell
- By Bossip Staff
Issa Caught Ls All Episode
Insecure is BYKE! We couldn’t be happier. You know what else is byke? Issa out here catching all the Ls humanly possible. Let’s see what losses she took so far:
She’s listening to Daniel smash cakes to smithereens every night
She’s getting vomit in her Lyft
She’s putting her feelings out there and getting pushed back
Her job is in shambles
And…well…it gets worse
Hit the flip to see even more devastation in Issa’s life and Twitter clowning her for her struggles.