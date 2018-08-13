Prayers Up: Aretha Franklin Fighting For Her Life In Detroit (Exclusive Details)

Iconic Soul Singer Aretha Franklin Gravely Ill

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and fighting for her life, according to Showbiz411.

She is reportedly with her family in Detroit, who have asked for privacy at this time.

Our source says the “Respect” singer is seriously ailing, and the situation is so dire that doctors have given her just hours to live.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, but overcame the disease and continued to tour and perform. Franklin, 76, has canceled all of her public appearances this year, citing doctor’s orders, and hasn’t performed in public since November, when she sang at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation gala.

Franklin’s career in showbiz has spanned almost 60 years, and her hits including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “Respect” and “Chain of Fools” have helped her earn 18 Grammy awards.

We’ve reached out to her spokesman for comment.

Story developing.