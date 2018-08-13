It’s Arguing Time! Funniest Tweets From The Lawrence-less “Insecure” Season 3 Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
It’s that magical time of year once again–yes, arguing time!–courtesy of internet-dividing HBO smash Insecure that kicked off Season 3 with Issa’s brokie bouch-hopping shenanigans, Molly’s toxic sidechickship, Daniel’s roomie dilemma, Dro’s open marriage woes and another fire soundtrack during a Lawrence-less mess fest that sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep all the funniest tweets/memes from the Lawrence-less “Insecure” Season 3 premiere on the flip.

