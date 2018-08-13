Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s R&B Crush Looks Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 32

Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

’90s R&B Crushes In 2018

Hoo-yea! We BYKE with the most swooned over, panty-targeted ’90s R&B crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after making some of the greatest silky-voiced jams ever, of ALL-TIME.

Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s R&B crush looks like now.

Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

DeVante Swing

Had to stop past @dougflavaz #family

A post shared by OG WAN KENOKI (@tamirnokioruffin) on

Nokio

Brandy

    Left out that leather so had to do a repost. I think Im Ready tho

    A post shared by Tevin Campbell (@therealtevincampbell) on

    Tevin Campbell

    Not much to say🤐 📸 @hashimlafond

    A post shared by Lil Fizz (@airfizzo) on

    Lil’ Fizz

    “GET IT NOW” behind the scene. @ducjohn @tiwasavage

    A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

    Omarion

    🤔 why can’t I just…

    A post shared by MH (@marqueshouston) on

    Marques Houston

    Everyday is a business day where I'm from. #cutfromadifferentcloth #deathb4dishonor

    A post shared by Rome (@cityofrome) on

    Romeo, Immature

    Bout to go live

    A post shared by Daron Jones of 112 (@daronfrom112) on

    Daron, 112

    Keep it simple fam, that's where the peace is… Blessings everyone!!!!

    A post shared by Ralph Tresvant (@therealralphtresvant) on

    Ralph Tresvant

    #mybrotherkeeper #justwhenyouthought #backwithavengence #legendary #originalbadboys

    A post shared by Kci & Jojo (@realkcijojo) on

    K-Ci

    Meelah, 702

    A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

    Usher

