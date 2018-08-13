Lyft Bae: Kendrick Sampson Is The Scrappy, Scene-Stealing Panty Melter On #InsecureHBO
Kendrick Sampson Makes His “Insecure” Debut
During Sunday’s “Insecure” season 3 premiere viewers were introduced to a new character that quickly sizzled drawls.
Kendrick Sampson whose handsome face you might remember from several shows including “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries”, played Nathan, the Lyft rider who defended Issa’s honor and then dropped her a $50 tip.
And while some folks were gushing over Nathan dishing out a chivalrous a** whooping for Issa…
others couldn’t help but notice that Kendrick’s a certified scene-stealing panty melter.
What’d YOU think about Kendrick’s “Insecure” debut? We hope we’ll see more of him this season.
He’s definitely one to watch.
Did we mention that Kendrick’s woke? Kendrick and his friend Matt McGorry (also of “How To Get Away With Murder” fame) are activists who’ve made it their mission to highlight the atrocities immigrants are facing and they’re actively working to make changes.
READ. {Swipe} & check out the rest of the articles and donation link in @mattmcgorry’s bio #repost @mattmcgorry “When people ask me about my motivation to be an activist I think about why it matters so much. This weekend connected & reminded me of my Why. And it’s simple. Our connection to each other as human beings. I don’t care that some people will say that’s so corny or whatever, but it’s my Truth. On Sunday at the border with the Refugee Caravan I saw people who simply want to live in a world where they can live without violence, persecution and hunger. To love and raise their children. To express themselves fully. I truly believe that I cannot be the person I want / strive to be without each and every person in the Caravan (& in Puerto Rico, & sitting in a prison, & sleeping on the street on Skid Row) being able to be who they want/strive to be. The contrite reasons why I have the ability to be my best self & others cannot is based on made up “realities” that serve as death notices, in all senses of the Word. Symbolic & literal in many cases. This is why I choose (privilege) to fight for a world where Black & Brown lives are as important as white lives. This is why I show up (privilege) when I can, where I can to add my voice & body to the movement to smash white supremacy & patriarchy. This why I commit to/ strive to embody a different way to be white. I know I may not see it in my lifetime, but I commit to the ideals until my last breath. Link in bio to donate! #refugeecaravan “
Kendrick also made this message defending Colin Kaepernick.
{SWIPE} Y’all Season 3 of #Insecure is about to be 🔥🔥🔥 thooooo. Went to the season premiere screening yesterday. These black women!! 🖤🖤🖤 @issarae you just one fine, talented, Emmy nominated genius, @yvonneorji @nfrothwell @amandaseales I admire all of you talented, beautiful, wonderful women. Not to mention #insecureFest was 🔥 AF with @jorjasmith_ @saweetie and the screening. (Thank you @emporioarmani @giorgioarmani for these dope clothes and @ilanauretsky for styling via @karenraphael 🙌🏽🙌🏽)
Old unedited outtakes… who’s this young man? Anyway… NOW that I have y’alls attention I need y’all to GET THIS MESSAGE: Usually, I say I totally understand if people don’t like to look at the news and stay informed because it’s depressing! NOT TODAY. It’s all hands on deck. We are quickly becoming (if not already become/initiated as) the Axis powers… the aggressors of WW3. This country is barreling downhill. We need to all become soldiers of justice in this war. This is war. For human rights. We need to fight like hell for the most vulnerable. We need to fight to end this country’s legacy of hurt and oppression to people of color, esp Native, Black and Brown and to give it a NEW, TRUE reputation for justice, Love, life, liberty and equality for ALL. If you wondered what you would do during the civil rights movement and during Hitler’s reign… this is the time to prove it… to show where your true values lie. From Puerto Rico, to Flint, to Standing Rock water protectors STILL ON TRIAL, to the Black, Brown and Muslim immigrants, to racist attacks all over the country, police brutality, attacks on the trans community, attacks on women’s rights, we need ALL HANDS ON DECK in addition to your daily responsibilities. We need your perseverance, your diligence, your love, light, life and peace in full ACTIVE mode to shut this hate DOWN. Follow people like Raíces, and Hatian Bridge Alliance and @instabaji on twitter and IG AND @undocumedia @conmijente @bigindiangyasi @calinalawrence @urbannativeera and @shaunking @lsarsour @msladyjustice1 @tamikadmallory @wp4bl @osopepatrisse @docmellymel and @ocasio2018 @staceyabrams @benjealous and other progressive leaders and activists and vote these Republicans out and any Democrat who isn’t on board with protecting the most vulnerable and vote in new radical, justice oriented leaders. P.S. We need intentional, intersectional coalition and community building. #blacklivesmatter #nobannowall #shutdownsessions #PuertoRico #familiesbelongtogether #KeepFamiliesTogether #love #peace #justice
Turn the sound on 😉 Make sure y’all go check out my @_supermamas podcast episode! I met these amazing women in Oaxaca and they want to use their platform more to bring about change. In this particular clip I’m talking about being fed up with politicians (esp on the liberal side) looking to the LEAST controversial issue to solve, which inevitably leaves out race. They look for “white” issues to solve first because they know white people will get on board and then they ask POC to help while prioritizing POC specific issues LAST if at all. We need bold, radical new leadership. #immigration #BlackLivesMatter #nobannowall “ #repost @_supermamas Happy (almost) 4th of July! 🎇When we think of this particular holiday, it’s all about backyard fun & fireworks. But considering our political climate today, we brought in actor, activist and our friend @kendrick38 on this show this week to speak on current issues (& more). Kendrick’s activism revolves around reforming the criminal justice & immigration system while advocating for intersectional racial justice as a whole. We talk about… ⚡️What it means to be an American POC today ⚡️Speaking to our kids about current political issues without “dumbing” it down ⚡️Being comfortable asking uncomfortable questions We basically felt more woke coming out of this interview 🤣 Listen on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts 🎧 #SuperMamas #SuperMamasPodcast #SuperPapacito “
Check out my last post about @reformlajails and let’s continue to shut down the systemically racist mass incarceration system that continues to target and oppress Native, Muslim, Brown, Black and immigrant communities. Photos are from the action/march at the Cali/Mexico “border” and outside the courthouse where they will begin operation streamline, mass trials and mass deportation of immigrants, including CHILDREN.🖕🏽 Photos taken by the dope @hfdavis (thanks for being you man ✊🏽) PS @dianeguerrero_ & @burlapsackcommittee are dope humans. #NoBanNoWall #blacklivesmatter #ShutdownSessions #JeffCrow #AbolishIce #KeepFamiliesTogether
{SWIPE LEFT} Speaking of #Juneteenth (see previous post) – Coming to Houston this week y’all! Hosting a charity event for mentorship for young men of color in Houston. Come out and support! 🙏🏽✊🏽 ********************************** from @chauncyglover “You’ve seen him on #ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.” Now you can catch Houston’s own @kendrick38 #kendricksampson hosting this year’s #CGP #blacktiegala as he hits the @hobbycenterhouston stage with our gents!! You DON’T want to miss this performance! (TICKET INFO IN BIO) #houston #downtownhouston #community #thechauncygloverprojecthouston #mentoring #mentoringmatters #abc13 #howtogetawaywithmurder #lovemycommunity #cgpgents #blackboymagic👑”
Our government is separating parents from their children at our borders. Children as young as 4 months old have been taken. Thousands of children including infants are being held in prison like facilities. This is cruel and inhumane and flat out WRONG. Please call your senators at 202-224-3121 immediately and demand they they end family separation. #EndFamilySeparation #FamiliesBelongTogether (learn more about the lawsuit from @aclu_nationwide)
CALIFORNIA!! {SWIPE LEFT} Remember to vote on June 5th in the primary elections! Read the @PatHarrisCA Progressive Voter Guide to learn which candidates champion issues like Medicare for All, 100% renewables, getting corporate money out of politics, and criminal justice reform! bit.ly/ProgressiveVoterGuide (Also Alabama, Montana, Mississippi, South Dakota, Iowa, New Jersey & New Mexico get out and vote tomorrow!!!)
Come on out y’all! From @amandaseales “LA! — The competition between @vanlathan & @kendrick38 is turning up for the next SMART FUNNY & BLACK! Tues, June 5th 8:30 at @theroxy ! TIX LINK in @amandaseales PROFILE or at www.SmartFunnyandBlack.com #smartfunnyandblack 👉🏽FOLLOW US: @smartfunnyandblack “ #losangeles #LA (P.S. I will also have the @reformlajails PETITION there for you guys to sign!! We only have a few more days to get thousands of signatures so COME OUT!)
Millions of Americans have a long family history of immigration. Whether fleeing poverty, violence or oppression, America’s a place for a new life for so many. To those who are striving to be part of the American Dream today, we welcome you with open arms! #CelebrateImmigrants ******** {SWIPE left} #repost @mattmcgorry “You know those moments u read about in history books & think, “How could people let that happen?” We’re in one of those moments. Our time is now: Our nation’s treatment of immigrant children, women & families is devastatingly wrong. * Every day, the Trump admin is intentionally separating children from their families. This administration has proven that whether its at the border or in detention, it cannot be trusted with the care of children. * Hundreds of children have been ripped from their families: 658 kids in the first 13 days of the program alone. * Our elected officials need to stand strong against the separation of families. Arresting, putting children behind bars, and then losing them is cruel and inhumane. Call members of Congress & demand they Defund ICE & CBP: 210-702-3059 * #FamiliesBelongTogether www. webelongtogetherkids.org “
I’m all for prayer. I think prayer changes things……. when followed up with action. Faith without action is dead. Especially these hypocritical politicians who offer their prayers and then accept money and influence and policy from the @NRA who, through policy and funding and media encourages gun violence. These politicians are in cahoots with those who are emboldening white supremacy, hate, and gun violence through @NRA certified trainers (like David Grossman) pushing more extreme tactics into our local police and suppressing common sense gun reform even for our children in school!! The latest being Santa Fe High school outside of my hometown in Texas! This has reached the tipping point and you WILL be held accountable, by We the People and by God. My nephews and nieces are in school not too far from Santa Fe. I am seriously disturbed. Praying for those affected by the tragic Santa Fe High school and taking ACTION against the #NRA and these politicians to protect our children. @nora_4_usa ✊🏽 #NoRA #GunReform
Today I miss #Mexico 🇲🇽 I want to make it clear: THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH TRAVELING AND VACATIONING. I think it’s sometimes necessary. But let’s not continue the infamous legacy of this country, going into countries and stripping them of resources (even metaphysical resources) and then leaving them to handle problems that we helped to create. Let’s not use them for our happiness and then ignore the plight of immigrants in this country as it’s so easy to do. Right now, there are a bunch of people, immigrants, and allies campaigning at the California Capitol for #IMMIGRANTDay awareness! #HeretoStay Follow along through accounts like @undocumedia and stand up for justice.