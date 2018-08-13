Lyft Bae: Kendrick Sampson Is The Scrappy, Scene-Stealing Panty Melter On #InsecureHBO

Were you watching???

Kendrick Sampson Makes His “Insecure” Debut

During Sunday’s “Insecure” season 3 premiere viewers were introduced to a new character that quickly sizzled drawls.

Kendrick Sampson whose handsome face you might remember from several shows including “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries”, played Nathan, the Lyft rider who defended Issa’s honor and then dropped her a $50 tip.

And while some folks were gushing over Nathan dishing out a chivalrous a** whooping for Issa…

My guy Nathan tossed homie's blunt and gave him the hands in the backseat of the car. Then left a $50 tip for Issa. He's the MVP of this episode. #InsecureHBO — ISSA GOT A 425 CREDIT SCORE (@_KingMalcolm) August 13, 2018

Nathan put them paws on big boy. 👊🏾👀 Never judge a book by its cover. 🐸☕️ #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/MHrH55XV4A — TotalCarbonation (@SexyNerdLadyT) August 13, 2018

others couldn’t help but notice that Kendrick’s a certified scene-stealing panty melter.

What’d YOU think about Kendrick’s “Insecure” debut? We hope we’ll see more of him this season.

He’s definitely one to watch.

More Kendrick Sampson on the flip.