Fresh Kicks: Don C Launches The Jordan Legacy 312 Presented By Rémy Martin

Don C Launches The Jordan Legacy 312 Presented By Rémy Martin At RSVP Gallery In Los Angeles

Thursday night, streetwear designer, Don C launched a his brand new shoe, the Jordan Legacy 312, presented by Rémy Martin. The private friends and family launch was held at RSVP Gallery in Los Angeles where guests like Tracey Mills and Ibn sipped on Rémy Martin 1738 cocktails like the Command Force, Hot Lava and Medicine Ball.

The Jordan Legacy 312 pays homage to the classic Air Jordan fit, with three iconic color palettes from the 90’s, the Air Command Force, Hot Lava- inspired by he Air Tech Challenge 2 and the Medicine Ball, inspired by the Air Trainer 3.