Feel The Fire: Stephanie Mills DRAGGED Mayo&B Yodeler Sam Smith Over Shady Michael Jackson Comments

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Stephanie Mills Vs. Sam Smith

Hell hath no fury like a FED UP auntie who, in this case, is living legend Stephanie Mills who DRAGGED Mayo&B warbler Sam Smith to the darkest corner of Blue-Eyed Soul Hell after he was caught on camera admitting he isn’t really a Michael Jackson fan in a world-pausing moment that blew up the internet.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Auntie Stephanie’s world-stopping Sam Smith DRAGGING on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images/Chance Yeh/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus