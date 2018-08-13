Out Like A Light: Drake’s Bars About Taking Half A Xan Have Created One Of The Net’s Funniest Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Drake + Half A Xan = Comedy
If you’ve heard Travis Scott’s new album, Astroworld, then you’ve heard the banger “Sicko Mode” featuring everybody’s favorite singing a$$ rapping a$$ Canadian. In the song Drake raps that he took half a Xanax and fell asleep for 13 whole hours. The idea of that is absolutely hilarious. Look, we’re not condoning recreational use of such drugs but half a tiny Xanax shouldn’t have you sleeping from sun up to sun down, Drizzy. The internet grabbed a hold and has brought the comedy.
Hey, at least the song slaps. Take a look at the funniest reactions.