Strictly 4 My N-Words: Tommy Hilfiger Is Still Refuting Fifty-leven-Year-Old Rumor That He’s Racist

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Tommy Hilfiger Still Responding To Racist Rumors

For those of you who are old enough to remember, at one point in the early-to-mid nineties Tommy Hilfiger was one of the most popular designers among the Black community. After years of success, Tommy’s brand took a major hit after a rumor spread that was racist and didn’t want Black folks wearing his Americana clothes.

Well, more than 20 years later, Hilfiger is STILL refuting rumors that he ever expressed such a sentiment.

KITH founder/designer Ronnie Fieg is in the process of re-releasing the classic Coca-Cola apparel that Hilfiger designed in the 80s.

People jumped in the comments section to remind everyone of the allegations of Hilfiger’s racist past:

“Ain’t he racist thoe” said one Instagram user, Ronnie came to Tommy’s defense saying “When you have a chance click the link in my bio and read the article”.

After numerous comments about alleged bigot Hilfiger flooded the comments, Tommy himself chimed in to angrily refute the ancient rumor:

Thank you Ronnie. Anybody who believes that racial rumor needs to know the facts. It’s a bulls#!t internet rumor that’s a fake story. Anybody can google me on Oprah. She even said it’s a BIG FAT LIE!

Sounds like Tommy is still pretty perturbed by the idea that he didn’t want melanin staining his divine garments.

Thoughts?