Congratulations: Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome BEAUTIFUL Baby Girl — Cali Clay Shepard [First Photos]

Preciousness: Chanel Iman Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard, her new hubby. The couple welcomed a baby girl over the weekend. The couple jumped the broom back in March, in a luxe Beverly Hills ceremony, with celebrity guests including Odell Beckham Jr. and Tiffany Haddish. Just a few weeks after, they revealed they were starting their family.

Chanel had been slaying pregnancy ever since!

But now baby girl is here, and she is PRECIOUS! Hit the flip to see the first flicks of Chanel and Sterlings baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard.