Ciara Levels Up With New Music, Dance Videos And A Mommy Bawwwwwdy That Will Make You Drool
Ciara Is The Epitome Of Get You A Woman Who Can Do Both
Since becoming a mom and marrying Russell Wilson, plenty of people have probably assumed that Ciara was just going to sit back and focus on mommy mode, with the occasional hosting or modeling gig in between.
Sunday Ciara posted up with her beautiful family alright… but only after a week of SLAYAGE that included releasing new music AND videos that had us all drooling over her posterior.
Seriously Cici? This isht ain’t playin’ fair. If you don’t think Russell Wilson is the most blessed man alive, you’re buggin’.
HIt the flip for more
This is the ONE though…
Mama Africa has gotten into Cici and we love it.
Looks like CiCi has gotten her groove back
#FreakMe ft @TeknoOfficial out NOW! Thank you to the beautiful people of #Soweto for an incredible time and experience! Choreography by @just_sino_ Dancers: @lisastaci @lindibuck @anuqlearbomb @_nasteeze_ @p_findoh Styled by @rich_mnisi x @trevor_stuurman Styling assistant @nthabisengmolebeleli Production @mysoulistic 🎥 Edited by @west2eastempire
Are you excited for Ciara’s next album? We are!
BTW, the #LevelUpChallenge is still going strong