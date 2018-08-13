Ciara Levels Up With New Music, Dance Videos And A Mommy Bawwwwwdy That Will Make You Drool

Ciara Is The Epitome Of Get You A Woman Who Can Do Both

Since becoming a mom and marrying Russell Wilson, plenty of people have probably assumed that Ciara was just going to sit back and focus on mommy mode, with the occasional hosting or modeling gig in between.

Sunday Ciara posted up with her beautiful family alright… but only after a week of SLAYAGE that included releasing new music AND videos that had us all drooling over her posterior.

Seriously Cici? This isht ain’t playin’ fair. If you don’t think Russell Wilson is the most blessed man alive, you’re buggin’.

