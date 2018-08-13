Ciara Levels Up With New Music, Dance Videos And A Mommy Bawwwwwdy That Will Make You Drool

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Ciara poses for photos in front of dual gold VW Beetles at Pandora Jewelry Shine collection launch in New York

Ciara Is The Epitome Of Get You A Woman Who Can Do Both

Since becoming a mom and marrying Russell Wilson, plenty of people have probably assumed that Ciara was just going to sit back and focus on mommy mode, with the occasional hosting or modeling gig in between.

#Family #Football #Fun @DangeRussWilson #HappySunday

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Sunday Ciara posted up with her beautiful family alright… but only after a week of SLAYAGE that included releasing new music AND videos that had us all drooling over her posterior.

Seriously Cici? This isht ain’t playin’ fair. If you don’t think Russell Wilson is the most blessed man alive, you’re buggin’.

“The way ya body move you my medicine” #FreakMe

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

This is the ONE though…

“Love da way you wind it Cocoa” #FreakMe

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Mama Africa has gotten into Cici and we love it.

BTW, the #LevelUpChallenge is still going strong

