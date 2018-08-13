Hey Maid! Amara La Negra Is Getting Dragged Like A Broom Over Bizarre “Pick Me” Bathroom Pose

Amara La Negra’s Bathroom Cleaning Photo Rubs Folks Wrong

Oh Amara! She is beautiful, isn’t she? Unfortunately the natural stunner is rubbing folks all the way wrong with her latest IG photo. Amara posted up a flick of herself seemingly cleaning and scrubbing shower walls simultaneously in a body hugging dress.

In her original caption, Amara wrote “A man’s house is a reflection of the woman’s his with. Food for thought.” This stirred up lots of comments from folks who thought Amara was trying too hard to impress her male followers. She ended up changing her caption and cutting off her comments. Now the photo reads “Being Pretty is Just a Bonus with me.”

Did you find this weird??? Lots of folks did, and are asking WHY? Hit the flip to see the hilarity and questions twitter has for Amara Aka Molly The Maid La Negra.