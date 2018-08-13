Bullet Dodging Reggie Bush Says He’s Happy For Kim K And Talks Baby Making With Lookalike Wife Lilit
Reggie Bush Says He Doesn’t Keep In Touch With Kim K But He’s Happy For Her
Well would ya lookie here… Eight years after his final breakup with Kim K, Reggie Bush says he no longer keeps in touch with his reality starlet ex but that he’s happy for her and her family’s success.
“We don’t keep in touch,” Bush told Us Weekly at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, August 10, about his relationship with Kardashian-West 37, who he dated on and off for several years.
“She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em … She’s very smart.”
A source told Us Weekly back in 2010 when the couple split that Kardashian’s fame was “just a little too much for [Reggie] to handle.”
Do you think Reggie dodged a bullet by not ending up with Kim in the end?
Hit the flip for his quotes about his marriage with Lilit Avagyan and their three kids
Bush also talked about pampering his wife Lilit Avagyan, who he married in 2014.
“I’m always buying her stuff. Especially when I go on trips, work trips,” he revealed. “I like surprising her with new things, just little stuff, it’s not anything major. It could be a pair of shoes or some glasses or a shirt I saw. Stuff like that.”
Bush also talked about whether or not he and Avagyan plan to have more kids, they currently have three children together; Briseis, 5, and sons Uriah, 3, and Agyemang, 11-months.
“We had this discussion the other night, we thought about it, talked about it,” he told Us. “I’m not sure if it’s gonna happen. Probably won’t. But, I wouldn’t mind one more. We have three!”
Bush says he and Avagyan are devoted to making sure their kids are happy.
“I think that’s the most important, right?” he asked. “Providing them the best environment possible for your kids so that when they grow up, they never look back and say, ‘I wish I had this’ or ‘I wish I had that.’”
Bush is also the father of 1-year-old Preston with Monique Exposito.
Hit the flip for more photos.
One of my goals is to have my kids be best friends like I am with my siblings. As parents we have to do our part in making sure our kids grow close and sustain deep loving relationship with each other. We have to do our part. We are securing our kids to have best friends for live. It’s so important ❤️ my kids love each other so much but they still fight over toys and attention. I’m still learning how to work through all that and make sure they never go to sleep mad and they understand one another’s poin of view.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://ford.itsmarketing.net/2018/08/13/bullet-dodging-reggie-bush-says-hes-happy-for-kim-k-and-talks-baby-making-with-lookalike-wife-lilit/ Bullet Dodging Reggie Bush Says He’s Happy For Kim K And Talks Baby Making With Lookalike Wife Lilit | FordEntMag