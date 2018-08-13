Bullet Dodging Reggie Bush Says He’s Happy For Kim K And Talks Baby Making With Lookalike Wife Lilit

Reggie Bush Says He Doesn’t Keep In Touch With Kim K But He’s Happy For Her

Well would ya lookie here… Eight years after his final breakup with Kim K, Reggie Bush says he no longer keeps in touch with his reality starlet ex but that he’s happy for her and her family’s success.

“We don’t keep in touch,” Bush told Us Weekly at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, August 10, about his relationship with Kardashian-West 37, who he dated on and off for several years.

“She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em … She’s very smart.”

A source told Us Weekly back in 2010 when the couple split that Kardashian’s fame was “just a little too much for [Reggie] to handle.”

Do you think Reggie dodged a bullet by not ending up with Kim in the end?

