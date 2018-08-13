WTF: Vile Florida Man Spikes Boss’ Water With Semen For The Pettiest Of Reasons

The Horror

A 62-year-old man did the most vilest of vile things at a dermatology center in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to The Smoking Gun, Robert Tyson was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly leaving semen in his female boss’ water mug.

The 37-year-old victim told the police that she sensed a “distinct taste and smell” when she drunk out her water mug on July 2.

When she looked inside the mug, she witnessed the horrific sight of a “white colored mucus substance floating atop the water.” She detected the same substance in her water a week before.

When security footage was recovered, it showed that Tyson had snuck into the victims office and poured a container, believed to be a specimen container, into her drink.

All this because, according to the victim, Tyson thought she wasn’t an effective office manager. He had previously written letters to her supervisors saying “he was not satisfied with her management style.”

But it seems her bosses didn’t do enough to remedy the situation and Tyson had to resort to bodily fluids.

GROSS.

