Can’t Hold Water: #LHHH’s Teairra Mari Accidentally Confirms Lyrica’s PREGNANT — Carrying A Gut Full Of A1 Sauce

Safaree WHO? Lyrica Anderson Is Pregnant With A1’s Baby According To Teairra Mari

Welp! It looks like Teairra Mari can’t hold water (or wine, depending on the day). The #LHHH veteran was chilling with Lyrica and their former reality tv castmate Zell — when BOTH Zell and TT accidentally spilled that Lyrica is indeed preggers!

Remember we told you fans saw Lyrica out and about and claimed she was looking pregnant? They weren’t wrong. Zell went on his instagram live and showed off Lyrica twerking. The video was blurry and they all seemed excited. In the midst of fun, Zell screams “no Cardi B PREGNANT twerks” twice times and Teairra echos him. You hear laughter in the background, but then Lyrica realizes what Zell is saying and she’s says “I ain’t pregnant STFU!!”

Lyrica must have remembered that NDA she signed from Mona in the beginning of the season. And if that wasn’t enough confirmation, swipe to hear Teairra Mari clearly say “Lyrica’s baby is her f_cking husband’s…what are you talking about?”, to a fan that insinuates she’s pregnant by Safaree.

WHOOPSIE!!! Zell is probably in lots of trouble now and TT too. The video disappeared from his feed almost as soon as it went up. Here is Lyrica last night in a maternity get up…hit the flip to see.