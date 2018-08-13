A Lil Positivity: 4-Year-Old King Goes Viral For Speech On Why Reading Is Bomb [Video]

Book This Kid At Your Next Graduation Ceremony

The second coming of Martin Luther King Jr. could be in the works, but this time, in the form of a studious 4-year-old.

Master Caleb Stewart is making rounds across the Internet for his inspirational speech on why reading is everything!

According to Because of Them We Can, Caleb argued his case to a group of middle school teachers. Someone caught his inspirational words on camera and the rest was history.

Now with over 2 million views on Facebook, Caleb is spreading the reading gospel far and wide AND he’s taking bookings thanks to his Brilliant Little Leaders page on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Check out Master Caleb’s viral clip below, then swipe through for more videos if you need him to keep you motivated for the week!