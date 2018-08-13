Looney Tune Lady Claims She’s Been Poppin’ That Passion Fruit Poonani For The Paranormal

Woman Claims She Is Intimate With Her Ex’s Ghost

A New Zealand woman is making headlines after she called into an afternoon radio show to claim she’s been having sex with the ghost of her dead boyfriend. She told the hosts of The Edge Afternoons, “I was in a long-term relationship and unfortunately he passed away, but yeah he still visits me every now and then and lets me…finish, I suppose.”

Listen to ol’ girl explain what her and her phantom man have been up to in the wee hours of the night and let us know what you think.