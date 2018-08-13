Whites, Camera, Action: A Gallery Of Caucasian Actors Who Played Racists TOO Well
A List Of White Actors Who Played Incredibly Racist Roles
If you haven’t seen Spike Lee’s new masterpiece, BlackkKlansman, yet, then you need to get your azz to a theater ASAP. We got a chance to check it out this weekend and left the theater with a whole lot of feels.
The cast was incredible, John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier were exceptional, but Topher Grace, well, he was almost TOO good. Obviously a film about a Black detective infiltrating the KKK is going to be chock full of n-words, “coons”, “spooks” and the like, but Topher’s ability to deliver such hateful rhetoric with confidence will have you ready to drag him out back for a 5-minute fade in the alleyway.
His performance got us to thinking, who are the other white actors who played their racist azz parts so well on-screen that you might “accidentally” knock the grande, soy, triple macchiato out of their hand if you ran into them at Starbucks in real life?
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leo showed us a whole ‘nother side of his acting abilities in D’Jango: Unchained. His role as Calvin Candie was uncomfortably convincing. Leo should donate some bread to the United Negro College Fund or soemthing.
Michael Fassbender
Part of the reason 12 Years A Slave was so difficult to watch was Michael Fassbender’s portrayal of violent slave master. We’d gladly watch the elevator door close on him if he was trying to catch it.
Edward Norton
Close your eyes. Now recall the sound of the Black man’s teeth scraping the curb on Edward Norton’s character’s command before being stomped in the film American History X. Open your eyes. How do you feel about Edward Norton in this moment? Yeah.
Daniel Radcliffe
We’ve never seen the movie, but apparently Harry Potter was a Nazi in a flick called Imperium. And if he’s a magical, spell-casting, Hitler-lover then that’s PLENTY of reason enough to dislike him.
Tim Roth
Hoodlum is a oft-overlooked gangster flick that had plenty of memorable scenes, but the job Tim Roth did playing epithet-spewing mobster Dutch Schultz will forever be burned in our memories. Especially if we see him carrying hella groceries while we close the door in his face.
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino has had more n-words in his mouth than the entire Kardashian family…times 10. He makes some great films, but he’s also a habitual line-stepper.
Keifer Sutherland
Freddie Lee Cobb is a character that we literally wanted reach through the screen and choke to death. A Time To Kill is a classic.
Sarah Paulson
12 Years A Slave clocks it’s second white devil on this list as she played Michael Fassbender’s bitter and bigoted wife, Mistress Epps, who had Patsey, Lupita Nyong’o’s character, punished because she knew Master Epps lusted after her. FDB.