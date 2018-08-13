Hate It Or Love It?! Kendrick Lamar Added To ‘Made In America’ Lineup

Kendrick Lamar Added To Made In America

Made In America has another heavy-hitter added to the lineup. Kendrick Lamar is the latest artist scheduled to perform alongside Pusha T, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Post Malone, and Janelle Monae.

Jay Z’s annual fest will take place once again at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway from September 1st-2nd. The news comes after Philly’s Mayor at first objected to having the fest back at the Parkway before backpedaling after getting reprimanded by Hov himself.

MADE IN AMERICA 2018 presents…

A very special set by @kendricklamar

Welcome to the #MadeInAmerica 2018 lineup. Get tickets at https://t.co/IzMRqkYSOA pic.twitter.com/GWVYHb6w9p — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) August 13, 2018

