Fatty Who? Defunct Section 8 Singer Gets Dragged For Dissing Miguel In Vintage Reality Show Clip
Fatty Koo Member, Valure, Defends Herself Against Miguel Fans After 14-Year-Old Reality Show Footage Shows Her Dissing The Now Grammy Award-Winning Singer
What happens on reality television lives forever. Many may not know that Miguel got his humble beginnings in 2004 when he auditioned to be in the now defunct group Fatty Koo. Unfortunately, someone else was chosen and as for Miguel, the rest is history.
The group’s musical journey was followed by a BET reality show, Blowin’ Up: Fatty Koo, which featured Miguel. Fans got ahold of the 14-year-old footage and instantly it went viral.
After the footage went viral, fans hunted down the only Fatty Koo member they could find, Valure, and proceeded to camp out in her Instagram, reminding her of her failed music career. Eventually, Valure had enough and jumped on Instagram Live to defend herself against fans and stand by what she said.
Check out some of her IG Live video below.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.