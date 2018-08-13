Fatty Who? Defunct Section 8 Singer Gets Dragged For Dissing Miguel In Vintage Reality Show Clip

Fatty Koo Member, Valure, Defends Herself Against Miguel Fans After 14-Year-Old Reality Show Footage Shows Her Dissing The Now Grammy Award-Winning Singer

What happens on reality television lives forever. Many may not know that Miguel got his humble beginnings in 2004 when he auditioned to be in the now defunct group Fatty Koo. Unfortunately, someone else was chosen and as for Miguel, the rest is history.

The group’s musical journey was followed by a BET reality show, Blowin’ Up: Fatty Koo, which featured Miguel. Fans got ahold of the 14-year-old footage and instantly it went viral.

In 2005 Miguel was “auditioning” to become a part of the now defunct group Fatty Koo. They played him. Fatty Koo went on to have 1 album. Miguel is now on his 4th studio album and is one of the biggest names in R&B. Perspective is everything man. You never know how life will go. pic.twitter.com/KrpD271vdV — The Ratchet Oprah (@RATCHETBLOGGER) August 10, 2018

After the footage went viral, fans hunted down the only Fatty Koo member they could find, Valure, and proceeded to camp out in her Instagram, reminding her of her failed music career. Eventually, Valure had enough and jumped on Instagram Live to defend herself against fans and stand by what she said.

Check out some of her IG Live video below.