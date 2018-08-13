Icon Moves: Janet Jackson Premiering New Song With Daddy Yankee On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

A Music Video Is Also On The Horizon

Janet Jackson is ready for the spotlight once again with a new song set to premiere on Friday.

On Sunday she announced on social media that she’ll be collaborating with Daddy Yankee on the single “Made for Now.” She even had some fierce cover art to go with the announcement. “From my lips…#MadeForNow,” she wrote in her IG caption.

Along with the song’s release on Friday, Janet is set to perform it on Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. EST, according to Billboard.

Janet and Daddy Yankee were sighted on a video shoot back in July, so we also could get some visuals sooner than expected. According to Billboard, the music video was shot in Brooklyn and produced by Grammy-Award winning director Dave Myers. It’s supposed to feature the dance stylings of folks from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad and the U.S., so expect some international heat.

Janet has been quite busy since her last album Unbreakable in 2015. Along with headlining the Essence Festival, she’s done an in-depth cover story on finding peace and handling her emotional health.

Hopefully “Made For Now” will be a teaser for another album dropping soon.

The track was produced by Harmony Samuels, who’s made songs for people like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and more. You can pre-order the single here and make sure you tune in to Fallon on Friday for the premiere!