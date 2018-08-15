Strange Love: The Most Bizarre Things Kanye And Kim Have Said About Each Other’s Sex Lives

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Le petit Restaurant to celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday in West Hollywood

Photographer Group / Splash News

Kim And Kanye’s Weirdest Quotes About Each Other

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love each other. A lot. Plus, they’re not at all afraid to hide it. The two suckers for attention sure love sharing their most intimate details about everything from how much they love one another to how much and what kind of sex they like to have with one another. What else would you expect from these two? Nothing is private to them.

With that said, let’s take a look at their freakiest, most cringe-worthy comments about their coitus. Bring your wet wipes!

Just last week Kanye rapped that he’d smash all of his in-laws…dog…what?

Kim Kardashian arrives at birthday dinner for Kylie Jenner at Craig's in Los Angeles, CA.

SplashNews.com

Kim was also in the news for saying she hid her wedding ring from Kanye once because it made him sad. WTF.

WENN

When Kanye said he had to shower after Amber Rose before getting with Kim

Remember Kanye saying he’d watch the Kim/Ray J sex tape when he was with other women? We do.

Adam Barnes/Brides.com

“There’s times when I wasn’t with [Kim], I wanted to be with her so bad I thought about taking up sports.”

Mercedes Benz Paris Men’s Fashion Week – Louis Vuitton – Outside
Featuring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Where: Paris, France
When: 21 Jun 2018
Credit: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on a date night at Craig's in West Hollywood.

    SplashNews

    Back in 2015 when Kim was trying to get pregnant she had a very TMI episode of KUWTK with these quotes:

    “The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here. He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I’m going to wait like 5 more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me.”

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Le petit Restaurant to celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday in West Hollywood

    Photographer Group / Splash News

    In that same episode, she had a quickie with Kanye in the bathroom

    Getty Images

    Kim did say back in 2014 that she and Kanye had a sex tape that wasn’t coming out ever

