Strange Love: The Most Bizarre Things Kanye And Kim Have Said About Each Other’s Sex Lives

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Kim And Kanye’s Weirdest Quotes About Each Other Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love each other. A lot. Plus, they’re not at all afraid to hide it. The two suckers for attention sure love sharing their most intimate details about everything from how much they love one another to how much and what kind of sex they like to have with one another. What else would you expect from these two? Nothing is private to them. With that said, let’s take a look at their freakiest, most cringe-worthy comments about their coitus. Bring your wet wipes!

Just last week Kanye rapped that he’d smash all of his in-laws…dog…what?

Kim was also in the news for saying she hid her wedding ring from Kanye once because it made him sad. WTF.

When Kanye said he had to shower after Amber Rose before getting with Kim

Remember Kanye saying he’d watch the Kim/Ray J sex tape when he was with other women? We do.

“There’s times when I wasn’t with [Kim], I wanted to be with her so bad I thought about taking up sports.”

Continue Slideshow

Back in 2015 when Kim was trying to get pregnant she had a very TMI episode of KUWTK with these quotes: “The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here. He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I’m going to wait like 5 more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me.”

In that same episode, she had a quickie with Kanye in the bathroom