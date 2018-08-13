Did Brittany Renner And Her Buoyant Bundle Of Buns Licky-Licky On Tekashi69’s Blicky?

Tekashi69 Claims He’s Seen Brittany Renner’s Sex Tape & More

Tekashi69 and Brittany Renner may be the two biggest attention-seeking trolls on the internet, and now they’ve officially joined forces.

The two went on Instagram live together this past weekend, and Tekashi ceremoniously announced that he is in possession of a supposed sex tape by the Instagram model.

6ix9ine out here confirming Brittany got a sex tape & basically saying she gave him top LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/VVvX2q8FNn — Travis Scott’s Burner (@blaccjo_) August 13, 2018

The video in question could be the tape Brittany was rumored to be filming when she was all over the internet hanging out with famous porn star Teanna Trump, or it could be a hoax altogether.

After that announcement, Ms. Renner replies by asking is 6ix9ine if he still has the video they “did that one night,” implying that the two have made some sort of explicit videos with one another, as well. She also mentions that she had to show the rapper what he’s missing as DJ Akademiks giggles in the background of Tekashi’s side of the conversation.

People all over Twitter are absolutely disgusted over this possible pair, and rightfully so.

Brittany Renner let Teriyaki69 smash ??? even they're trolling…. yuck pic.twitter.com/gypFrqtPTO — Ahmed/Dev Hynes is ahead of everyone in music (@big_business_) August 13, 2018

Bruh she really lost me on this one pic.twitter.com/bOl6Jckafn — Vandal Savage 🚷 (@__dsjjj) August 13, 2018

Because these two are known for exhibiting high levels of head-azzery on the internet every single day, it’s hard to tell whether or not they actually had some sort of relationship or if they’re just doing this for attention.

But if these tapes do really exist, we have a feeling they would make their way onto the internet one way or another, so we might as well stab our eyeballs out now while we have the chance.