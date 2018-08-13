Caught: James Harden Tried To Destroy Fight Video By Launching Witness’ Phone To The Heavens

The NBA Player Shoots His Shot & Still Takes An L

It seems like James Harden will go above and beyond to keep his business off the inannet.

This is the only explanation for sending someone’s phone flying.

According to TMZ Sports, a woman filed a police report saying it all started when a member of James’ entourage got into a fight at a Scottsdale nightclub. The woman says when she started recording the scuffle, James noticed her and demanded she delete the video.

Apparently, she wasn’t about that life, so James grabbed her wrist. Then the Houston Rockets player snatched her phone and threw it on the roof of the club, so she couldn’t sell the video to TMZ.

Unfortunately, this didn’t work because the phone was still recording, even after taking its crash to the roof.

After the fight was broken up, the woman retrieved her phone off the roof… and where did the safely recorded footage end up?

…TMZ.

