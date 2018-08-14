Queen Naija, Victim Of “Nappy Heads”, Refutes Colorist Claims — But What About THIS Awful “Bleach” Comment?

Queen Naija Addresses Colorism Allegations

Youtube star Queen Naija is finally addressing folks who called her “colorist”, and things got awkward.

To REWIND a bit — Queen has been criticized as being color-struck and conceited by Youtube followers for over a year since dropping a video where she described childhood bullies as “nappy head black girls“. Unfortunately, Queen Naija says in an interview with CivilTV that since she’s Black, calling other black girls nappy headed is fair game, especially bullies.

We already know this is going to come back to bite her in the light-bright azz. Where’s Iyanla??? Here are quotes from the video:

Queen on where the “colorist” claims started.

I did a video with my ex-husband and we was talking about bullying…and on that video I said, I always got bullied by like…Black girls, and I mentioned “nappy headed”, they used to pull my hair; things like that. And those were the only kind of girls I would get bullied by.

On using “nappy headed” to describe girls:

Maybe it’s something I shouldn’t have said. But, I feel like I’m a Black woman too. I see Black women speak on other Black women all the time. They can call each other nappy headed, this and that — but you won’t call them colorist because they’re [dark skinned].

Here is the full interview, with Queen’s colorism talk at the 5:23 mark.

Does Queen sound naive or like a color-struck bird to YOU?

Welp! That's not all folks are up in arms over. Queen was caught shading melanin AGAIN, telling a follower to bathe in bleach…