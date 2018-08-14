Meet Doja Cat: The Udder-ly Alluring Heifer Whose Video For “Mooo!” Is WINNING The Internet
By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat Goes Viral With “Mooo!”
If you’ve scrolled down your twitter timeline recently, there’s a chance you’ve seen the video of a petite chick, twerking in a cow costume. Don’t be alarmed! The video folks are sharing is from singer-songwriter Doja Cat, and although seemingly obnoxious, it’s actually great music packaged in a comedic green-screen video.
The beat to “Mooo!” and Doja Cat’s mellow voice are quickly summoning new listeners and her bangin’ bawwwwdy is making life long fans.
Peep it, if you haven’t yet.
Now try not to get this stuck in your head, like the rest of the internet…
Even Chance The Rapper approves.
Hit the flip to see more Doja Cat and more funny tweets inspired by her video for “Mooo!”
