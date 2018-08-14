Meet Doja Cat: The Udder-ly Alluring Heifer Whose Video For “Mooo!” Is WINNING The Internet

Doja Cat Goes Viral With “Mooo!”

If you’ve scrolled down your twitter timeline recently, there’s a chance you’ve seen the video of a petite chick, twerking in a cow costume. Don’t be alarmed! The video folks are sharing is from singer-songwriter Doja Cat, and although seemingly obnoxious, it’s actually great music packaged in a comedic green-screen video.

The beat to “Mooo!” and Doja Cat’s mellow voice are quickly summoning new listeners and her bangin’ bawwwwdy is making life long fans.

Peep it, if you haven’t yet.

This really the song of the century aint shit topping this…. got me randomly singing "Moooo" smfh pic.twitter.com/BJqIP7gnBC — Chris (@Followmeclarke) August 11, 2018

Now try not to get this stuck in your head, like the rest of the internet…

“bitch i’m a cow

bitch i’m a cow

i’m not a cat

i don’t say meow” – Proverbs 11:18 — jada✨ (@JADAAMlRA) August 13, 2018

Even Chance The Rapper approves.

So now im a big doja cat fan 🐄 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 13, 2018

Hit the flip to see more Doja Cat and more funny tweets inspired by her video for “Mooo!”