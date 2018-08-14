#LHHH: Lyrica and A1 Dragged Each Other To Hell And Twitter Dragged Both Of Them Together

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Lyrica A1 divorce

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Lyrica vs. A1

Lyrica and A1 have been the biggest drama starters from this season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. It all started with Lyrica’s feud with K. Michelle, a feud that exposed Lyrica’s so-called maybe possible smash session with Safaree. K. Michelle also said they had a fake relationship and, man, it sure seems like it after their latest scene.

Despite the fact that Lyrica appears to be carrying a guy full of A1 now, they sure took quite a nasty route to get there. They spent this episode dragging each other to the depths of hell and back, destroying one another for being fake. This was a battle for the ages. Twitter went all the way in, too. Peep everyone’s reactions to the drama.

