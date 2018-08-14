LHHH: Lyrica and A1 Dragged Each Other To Hell And Twitter Dragged Both Of Them Together

Lyrica vs. A1

Lyrica and A1 have been the biggest drama starters from this season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. It all started with Lyrica’s feud with K. Michelle, a feud that exposed Lyrica’s so-called maybe possible smash session with Safaree. K. Michelle also said they had a fake relationship and, man, it sure seems like it after their latest scene.

A1 and Lyrica clearly weren't ready for marriage. They sound like children arguing right now #LHHH — SE (@sweetesttaboo85) August 14, 2018

Despite the fact that Lyrica appears to be carrying a guy full of A1 now, they sure took quite a nasty route to get there. They spent this episode dragging each other to the depths of hell and back, destroying one another for being fake. This was a battle for the ages. Twitter went all the way in, too. Peep everyone’s reactions to the drama.