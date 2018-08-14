Wow…Shocking: Triflin’ Tristan Thompson Caught Stepping Out The Back Door On Baby Mama Khloe YET AGAIN

Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe Kardashian…Again

Well, surprise, surprise.

Notorious dirty-dogger Tristan Thompson is at it again. Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy has supposedly gotten caught out here with yet another spicy lil IG bop…just as he and KhloMoney were supposed to be getting back on track through therapy.

Apparently, Tristan side-stepped around his fiance(?) catching wind of his quality time with his sidepiece by bringing her along for his training camp in Toronto, while Khloe kicked it at home with their 4-month old baby girl, True.

An employee at the arena where the camp was held reported to Radar Online that Tristan was accompanied by a young, sexy woman, who he couldn’t seem to keep his hands off of. In public.

“There was a woman in Tristan’s entourage and it wasn’t Khloe. They looked like more than friends because he had his hand on her lower back when they arrived. There was definitely something there.”

SMH. If that wasn’t enough, Tristan rushed through his practice — you know, the actual real reason he’s supposed to even be in Toronto — to jet off so he could cozy up to his lil friend ASAP.

“She was a beautiful, young girl who looked as if she could be a model,. She, along with one of his security detail, stayed in the locker room while he taught camp. He appeared to be in a hurry to get back to his female companion because he jetted out of the center the minute it was over.”

SMH. We wonder what mental acrobatics Khloe will have to do to excuse things this time around…

