Nicki Minaj SNAPS On “Hoe-Azz” LHHNY Star DJ Self, Threatens To Expose His Cardi-Bashing On Next “Queen Radio”

Nicki Minaj Unloads On DJ Self Via Social Media
Nicki Minaj is fed tf up with a certain Love & Hip Hop NY cast member.
The Queens rapper swung through Power 105.1 for a chat with DJ Clue about her recently released album, Queen, earlier this evening. Apparently, Love & Hip Hop supporting character DJ Self, whose radio show airs right after Clue’s, had some choice words for Nicki and her latest project once she was out of the building and no longer within earshot.
The thing is, he had just spoken with her at the station moments before, and let Nicki tell it…he did NOT have that same energy when they were face to face.
He posted to his Instagram asking who had the best female album out…and Nicki unleashed the fire and fury via Twitter shortly thereafter…
And it seems that DJ Self took it upon himself to pit his former protegé Cardi B against Nicki…which she found strange, as she says that he was just talking isht about Cardi in her presence, hoping for brownie points.
Welp…looks like Nicki is a bit upset.
