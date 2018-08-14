Nicki Minaj SNAPS On “Hoe-Azz” LHHNY Star DJ Self, Threatens To Expose His Cardi-Bashing On Next “Queen Radio”

Nicki Minaj Unloads On DJ Self Via Social Media

Nicki Minaj is fed tf up with a certain Love & Hip Hop NY cast member.

The Queens rapper swung through Power 105.1 for a chat with DJ Clue about her recently released album, Queen, earlier this evening. Apparently, Love & Hip Hop supporting character DJ Self, whose radio show airs right after Clue’s, had some choice words for Nicki and her latest project once she was out of the building and no longer within earshot.

The thing is, he had just spoken with her at the station moments before, and let Nicki tell it…he did NOT have that same energy when they were face to face.

He posted to his Instagram asking who had the best female album out…and Nicki unleashed the fire and fury via Twitter shortly thereafter…

He’s mad cuz I refused to give him a drop or a hug. He was just up there dissin the btch thinking that would make me fuk wit him. Lmao. Jokes on you once again dummy. Passed up on ya meal tkt now u get crumbs from her table. Ur a reality tv hoe. Used to be a respected DJ. https://t.co/gF0FDnRXrK — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Where my hug face ass nigga. Dissin another female rapper won’t make me like you. You hold no weight in this city. Nigga look @ ya roster. I did Clue show & he was up there looking like a sad kid. Asking for a drop trying to get a hug. 🤣 I won’t give you a drop, ur not a Dj HOE https://t.co/rAZJSqsI5Y — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Why you wait til I leave? I got some hungry niggaz wit me bitch. I’ll be back tmrw — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

And it seems that DJ Self took it upon himself to pit his former protegé Cardi B against Nicki…which she found strange, as she says that he was just talking isht about Cardi in her presence, hoping for brownie points.

You was just dissing her. Lol. You will remain bitter & broke looking for scraps @ VH1. You love my album n just said how it’s the best thing ever. You hoes way too emotional. I’m glad I ain’t give ya hoe ass no drop & no hug. Say it to a real nigga face hoe — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Welp…looks like Nicki is a bit upset. Hit the flip for more of the Twitter threats and catty catharsis Ms. Minaj let loose on Cardi’s former collaborator…

Splash/Apple-Beats 1