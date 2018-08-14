WHAT MEN WANT: Taraji P. Henson Dishes On Her New Will Packer Film & Her Fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson Talks “What Men Want”, Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson knows all, including apparently “WHAT MEN WANT.” The actress is starring in Will Packer’s latest and surely inevitable megahit that’s a remake of the 2000s Mel Gibson film.

Taraji embodies Ali Davis, a boss lady much like herself in real life, who’s an undervalued and overlooked sports agent. After a crushing moment when she’s passed up (literally) for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world and gets more than she bargains for.

After gaining the ability to hear men’s thoughts (thanks to some very special tea served by someone you’ll instantly recognize), she discovers that her new abilities are a gift that she can smartly use to her advantage. In the comedy, she puts them to good use in the race to sign the next basketball superstar and also uses them to help herself and her friends—whether they like it or not. Can you imagine having a bestie who can tell you EXACTLY what your potential new boo is thinking?

According to Taraji playing Ali is a dream role and is finally the chance she’s always wanted to delve into comedy.

“This is the role I’ve been waiting for,” said Taraji. “I was always doing drama and I’ve always been wanting to do this and I knew that I would have a lot to prove. I try to put comedy in everything I do because in life we laugh one minute and cry the next. I think to me, the best dramatic actors in my experience are the comedic actors because they add another layer.”

While telling Bossip that it would be “too much pressure” to be able to read minds like Ali, the actress reflected on meeting her now fiancé Kelvin Hayden. She says she’s certain she knows what went through his mind when he first laid eyes on her.

“I remember that moment actually, I asked him about it. Because to me, it felt like the red sea parted and the lights came down. He said it felt sorta like that too, you know when the chemistry is there. You just know!”

WHAT MEN WANT is the work of director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

It hits theaters this January, will YOU be watching???

