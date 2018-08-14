Safaree Who? Lyrica Anderson Confirms She’s Toting A Tummy Full Of A1’s Saucy Seed

Lyrica Anderson Confirms Her Pregnancy With Husband A1

Looks like it takes more than a little homie-smashing to break up Lyrica Anderson and her husband, A1!

Not only is the couple still legally married…but the rumors are true, and they’re becoming parents one day soon.

Lyrica took to her IG to unveil her baby bump at what appears to be her gender reveal party…and judging from her choice of emojis (we see that blue heart, sis!) it looks like the Bentleys are expecting a baby boy!

“Stuck like glue” indeed…these two have a child to raise! Hopefully, they’re 100% back on the same page and have managed to bring their combative mothers there with them.

Congrats to these two!

Getty