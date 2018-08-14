Iron His Draws: Amara La Negra Aka Molly The Afro-Latina Maid Inspires Goofy Cleaning Challenge

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Amara La Negra Sparks #CleanYaManHouseChallenge

Yesterday’s mess, is today’s hilarity. Just 24 hours ago, folks were criticizing Amara La Negra over a post for insisting  “a man’s house is a reflection of the woman he’s with.” For obvious reasons, the caption rubbed folks wrong…but now Amara is turning lemons into lemonade.

She’s started a photo challenge and folks are now having a laugh after the controversy.

No matter where you stand on the issue, this challenge is pretty damn ridiculous. Hit the flip for more.

 

🤣🤣🤣 Everybody is Cleaning From Now on!

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

This Just Turned Into Something! Lol 😂 All My Girls out here Cleaning!

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

    Continue Slideshow

    🤣🤣🤣 is This the Clean Yo Mans house Challenge? 🤣🤣🤣

    A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus