Iron His Draws: Amara La Negra Aka Molly The Afro-Latina Maid Inspires Goofy Cleaning Challenge
Amara La Negra Sparks #CleanYaManHouseChallenge
Yesterday’s mess, is today’s hilarity. Just 24 hours ago, folks were criticizing Amara La Negra over a post for insisting “a man’s house is a reflection of the woman he’s with.” For obvious reasons, the caption rubbed folks wrong…but now Amara is turning lemons into lemonade.
She’s started a photo challenge and folks are now having a laugh after the controversy.
No matter where you stand on the issue, this challenge is pretty damn ridiculous. Hit the flip for more.
@chula.nandi “A men’s House is a reflection of the woman’s he’s with. Food for thought.”💭. Being pretty is just a bounce with me – @amaralanegraaln. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Yo, on some serious stuff she’s so right. I think us Latinas know this was banged into our heads lol. Keep that house clean and that food cook mami. Say no more where’s the fabuloso? 💃🏽💃🏽🤣 #CleanYoMansHouseChallenge #amaralanegra #funnyshit #LatinasBeLike #facts #mondaymotivation #cleaning #latinas #icant #challenge #getittogether #ladies
@lalamilan I freaking Love you 🤣🤣🤣 #Repost @amaralanegraaln said “A mans house is a reflection of the woman he’s with” Well I say, “Fkk that nighas house— I got my own shower (at my place) to clean!” 😂 #AintNoBodyConDressBih #GlovesOnNailsProtected #HairWrapped #OldClothesIDontCareAbout #BigTee #WeCleanDifferently