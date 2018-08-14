“I’m Suing!”: YG Goes Off After Being Kick Off An American Airlines Flight

The Compton Rapper Loses His Bool On IG

It seems American Airlines has another Black person straight twisted when trying to kick them off a flight.

This time they decided to mess with the Stay Dangerous spitta himself YG.

The Compton rapper hopped on IG Monday night claiming an American Airlines employee kicked him off the plane for allegedly being drunk.

“Ah, fu** American Airlines on blood. They kicked me off the plane and talking about I’m drunk,” YG said. “They kicked me off the plane saying I’m drunk. I’m sober than a mother fu**er, racist ass mother fu**ers.”

YG even said he had plans to sue.

And if that didn’t get his point across, YG made sure to caption his video and tag American Airlines saying, “FU** AMERICAN AIRLINES. RACIST FU**S & IM SOBER PU**Y’S, YALL RACIST. FU** ALL YALL @americanair.”

