Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Hit The Strip Club For AOD Mondays

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Ace of Diamonds club in Los Angeles, CA. Amber Rose proudly showed off her cleavage and curvy figure as she left the club.

Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Have Girls Night Out At Ace Of Diamonds

Amber Rose stepped out flashing funbags Monday night to host an all-white party at Ace Of Diamonds strip club.

TONIGHT!!! Come and party with me 😍❤️ @aceofdiamonds_la

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

The flyer is wild right… Amber brought her bestie Blac Chyna along for the night.

Blac Chyna proudly shows off her new red hair as she leaves the Ace of Diamonds club in Los Angeles, CA.

Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

Chyna said fawk ya lil dress code though. So much for all white night. Good to see Chyna out and about with friends though with all that’s been going on with her mom. Hope she got a good babysitter for YBN Almighty Jay King and Dream.

Hit the flip for more photos from the night.

Legendary Paris Mizarahi #FaceQueen #undefeated #SexSiren 👸🏼

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Bangers, Cakes, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus