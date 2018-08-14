Not Gwinin: Barbz Mop The Floor With Mariah Lynn & Dream Doll Over Nicki Minaj’s DJ Self Beef

Barbz Drag The Gwinin Team

Whyyyy Mariah Lynn? Whyyyy Dream Doll? Both of these ladies are signed to DJ Self and decided to defend him from Nicki Minaj’s wrath last night — and it got UGLY.

Previously we reported, the “Queen” rapper basically beheaded DJ Self in tweets after she heard him talk cold-sh*t about her on radio. While Self was getting dragged by Nicki fans, Mariah jumped in to defend him in her comments…

Mariah Lynn don’t even know what she just did to herself 😭🤦🏿‍♂️ #Nicki pic.twitter.com/YAa3hFOMJB — ⚜D™🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) August 14, 2018

Dream Doll wanted smoke too, blasting Nicki for allegedly dissing Self (denying him a radio drop), only because he manages her. This is what allegedly started their riff. Karen Civil denied this ever happened.

FULL BLOWN LIE! @djself KNOWS NOTHING LIKE THAT WAS SAID TO HIM BY ME! DON'T USE ME/MY NAME TO FUEL ANY SH*T! https://t.co/7qgjIY415x — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 14, 2018

So who’s right and who’s wrong? It doesn’t even matter at this point, because the Barbz are completely DESTROYING these poor thangs. They’ve leaked Mariah Lynn’s number, Dream Doll’s alleged sextape, Self’s alleged d*ck selfies — and his own daughter sided with Nicki.

It’s all bad. Eventually, Dream Doll deleted her posts. But Mariah kept up her brave face.

