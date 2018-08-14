Cupid Be Lyin’! Slim From 112 Exposes R & Beef Between The Bad Boy Bandmates

What is this, numbers in your pocket?!

Slim From 112 Exposes Group Beef

There’s apparently some beef brewing between Q, Mike, Slim and Daron and one of them is making some shocking claims against his Bad Boy bandmates.

After reuniting to go on the Bad Boy reunion tour, 112’s seemingly been fine and performing shows together, most recently at the ESSENCE Music Festival.

According to high-note hitter Slim, however, there’s bad blood between them and it partially stems from a “snake” in the group who’s planning to sue.

Slim’s shared texts showing the discourse in the group and threats of a lawsuit. His texts also showed that members walked away “due to the condition of not being able to reconcile differences regarding personnel.”

“People these texts were on March 27th-28th. Look at our shows with the timeline it makes sense. For a person to wanna sue the same person who helped you when you were at your worst… no we aren’t bros… be who you are and proud! Don’t hide your fangs and rattle. 🐍🐍🐍 Easy to lie to others, I will expose your ACTIONS. How are you entitled to a brand you’re not loyal to??Hard to excuse when it happens over and OVER AGAIN. Your management/lawyer knows you a few years.. I’VE KNOWN YOU MOST OF YOUR LIFE! Will answer questions at the appropriate time…stay tuned.”

Messy, messy, messy…

Their beef is apparently so bad that Slim and Mike are now performing solo without the rest of the group.

Are you shocked to hear that 112’s beefing???