Cupid Be Lyin’! Slim From 112 Exposes R & Beef Between The Bad Boy Bandmates
Slim From 112 Exposes Group Beef
There’s apparently some beef brewing between Q, Mike, Slim and Daron and one of them is making some shocking claims against his Bad Boy bandmates.
After reuniting to go on the Bad Boy reunion tour, 112’s seemingly been fine and performing shows together, most recently at the ESSENCE Music Festival.
According to high-note hitter Slim, however, there’s bad blood between them and it partially stems from a “snake” in the group who’s planning to sue.
Slim’s shared texts showing the discourse in the group and threats of a lawsuit. His texts also showed that members walked away “due to the condition of not being able to reconcile differences regarding personnel.”
People sometimes you're quiet to protect… noone is perfect, trust me I'm far from it… but I don't pretend to… IT'S TIME TO BE HONEST ABOUT 112. You want answers? Why do you see only 2 people in performances? As you see in these texts especially the first two is very self-explanatory, my text is the last. I'm for the brand. I never left it, never cheated it… Part of being a leader is humbleness. Putting others before self for the brand. Just how I'm built… Ironically the same guys who broke the group up before are at it again and although it's easy to walk away and pick up solo situations or investments it would be unfair to at least give a hint in what's going on. I did that after the 5th album when this happened before… egos and mistrust amongst the members both business and personal caused that too. A person who only is around me because of a contract ain't worthy of calling me a brother. Brotherhood was broken in 03-04, parties know why and I was honest in where I stand so STOP LYING ABOUT FRIENDSHIPS… it's bizness. Unlike others I came back to brand for the fans and culture. In fact I RISKED EVERYTHING in what I believed. Not going to allow it again for members to run brand in the ground…AGAIN. The brand is in good hands. Just like the great groups I look up to that maybe changes faces but NEVER the integrity of the brand I'm gonna fight for the same with 112. People these texts were on March 27th-28th. Look at our shows with the timeline it makes sense. For a person to wanna sue the same person who helped you when you were at your worst… no we aren't bros… be who you are and proud! Don't hide your fangs and rattle. 🐍🐍🐍 Easy to lie to others, I will expose your ACTIONS. How are you entitled to a brand you're not loyal to??Hard to excuse when it happens over and OVER AGAIN. Your management/lawyer knows you a few years.. I'VE KNOWN YOU MOST OF YOUR LIFE! Will answer questions at the appropriate time…stay tuned!😉😉 #112FOREVER #OTHERSOVERSELF #LEADSINGERSPEAKS #CANTBEFAKE #SUPPORTREALNESS #ISTANDFORTHEBRAND #ITHOUGHTITWASWEUSOUR #TEXTSAREWORTHAMILLION #IAMMYBROTHERSKEEPER
Their beef is apparently so bad that Slim and Mike are now performing solo without the rest of the group.
Are you shocked to hear that 112’s beefing???