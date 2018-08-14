That Was Fast! Porsha Williams Responds To Rumors She & Kandi’s #RHOA Reconciliation Is Over

- By Bossip Staff
Welp…

Porsha Williams Responds To Kandi Burruss Beef Rumors

Remember when we told you that Kandi and Porsha (finally) RHOA reconciled and happily kicked it at Todd Tucker’s birthday party?

Well, Porsha’s responding to rumors that their newly bonded friendship is over. RHOA fans recently noticed that Porsha unfollowed Kandi and deleted a photo from Todd’s celebration…

but according to Porsha it’s no big deal; it’s JUST Instagram.

Porsha Sets It Straight! 👏🏾👏🏾 | #RHOA

Sure thing, Porsh.

Not only is Porsha denying de-friending Kandi, she’s denying another BIG rumor; hit the flip.

Porsha wants the world to know that she’s NOT pregnant. After she recently was spotted at Shamea Morton’s gender reveal looking rounder in the belly area..

and shared a photo of Dennis McKinley cradling her tummy…

she posted a video of her flat (baby less) belly for the ‘gram.

Sunday Pilates sessions who’s joining me ?! 🔥 #BodiedbyPorsha #InstaStories

Some RHOA fans think the video is old and she’s saving her baby news for next season.

After the shoot…shoot! Wearing my fav @swaggboutiqueatl 🔥 @gonakedhair

Do YOU think Porsha’s pregnant?

