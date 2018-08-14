This Is Black Excellence: Virgil Abloh Is Dressing Serena Williams For The 50th U.S. Open

“QUEEN” @off____white A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 13, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

As if Virgil Abloh couldn’t get any more doper, the fashion designer made all of our Black hearts smile earlier this week when he announced his latest collaboration with Serena “The GOAT” Williams, in honor of the US Open.

Rena will rock a dressed designed by Abloh from Nike’s ‘The Queen Collection’, specially designed for the tournament’s 50th anniversary.

Virgil said in a statement:

“With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.”

Y’all feeling it?