Blue Shirt Blues: The #LawrenceHive Spiraled Into The Sadness Abyss After Lawrence-less “Insecure” Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

The #LawrenceHive Is Going THROUGH IT

WELP, it’s about to be the longest, saddest, most tear-scented Insecure season everrrrr for the fiercely loyal Lawrence Hive who watched their great and powerful leader get Jazzy Jeffed off the show just weeks before the Season 3 premiere in a hilariously polarizing development that continues to shake up Black Twitter.

Peep the #LawrenceHive hysteria over Lawrence-less Insecure on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus