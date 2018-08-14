Blue Shirt Blues: The #LawrenceHive Spiraled Into The Sadness Abyss After Lawrence-less “Insecure” Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
The #LawrenceHive Is Going THROUGH IT
WELP, it’s about to be the longest, saddest, most tear-scented Insecure season everrrrr for the fiercely loyal Lawrence Hive who watched their great and powerful leader get Jazzy Jeffed off the show just weeks before the Season 3 premiere in a hilariously polarizing development that continues to shake up Black Twitter.
Peep the #LawrenceHive hysteria over Lawrence-less Insecure on the flip.