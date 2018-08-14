Beyoncé Dances On Set And Blue Ivy And The Twinsies Make Cameos In BTS For VOGUE Cover Shoot [VIDEO]
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Children Blue Ivy, Rumi And Sir Appear In VOGUE Behind The Scenes Footage
Guysssss! This is exciting. Blue Ivy and the twins make appearances in the BTS for Beyoncé’s VOGUE cover shoot…
In Vogue’s September cover story, Beyoncé says that she is now in a place of gratitude. “I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry,” she says. “I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full.” In the behind-the-scenes video, which sees the star on set for her legendary photoshoot with 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, we are able to share in Beyoncé living in full.
The video, which was also directed by Mitchell, sees the shoot through the eyes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. “I’m going to film this!” she says in the background before doing a backbend (kids!) and shifting her gaze to the clouds. Beyoncé soon touches down (via helicopter) and Vogue’s September shoot comes alive. See Beyoncé shuffle, sashay, and even do the Jay-Z snarl in the behind-the-scenes video.
What did you think of the BTS?
Director: Tyler Mitchell
Fashion Director: Tonne Goodman
Writer: Jessie Heyman
Director of Photography: Eoin McLoughin
Set Design: David White
Hair: Neal Farinah, Nakia Rachon
Make up: Sir John
Manicurist: Samantha Jackson
Production: Sylvia Farago
Parkwood Entertainment
Creative Directors: Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Kwasi Fordjour
Executive Producers: Erinn Williams & Dora Melissa Vargas
Creative Producer: Lauren Baker
BTS Director of Photography: Robin Harper
Editor: Andrew Morrow
Music: The Makings of You Composer: Curtis Mayfield Publisher: Warner Tamerlane Publishing Corp.