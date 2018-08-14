A Lil Positivity: Taraji P. Henson Launches Foundation Focused On Mental Health In Black Communities

Taraji P. Henson Launches Foundation In Honor Of Her Late Father

Taraji P. Henson just launched a new foundation in honor of her late father, which aims to bring awareness to mental health issues within the black community.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), named after her late father, will partner with other organizations who offer mental health services to provide education and services within the prison system.

Henson describes this all as being in honor of the life and struggle that her father endureda as a Vietnam war veteran. She explained in a statement, “I named the organization after my father because of his complete and unconditional love for me; his unabashed, unashamed ability to tell the truth, even if it hurt; and his strength to push through his own battles with mental health issues.”

“My dad fought in the Vietnam War for our country, returned broken, and received little to no physical and emotional support,” Henson continued. “I stand now in his absence, committed to offering support to African-Americans who face trauma daily, simply because they are Black.”

Boris Henson died in 2006 after battling liver cancer.

The foundation is set to launch with a special fundraiser, “Taraji’s Boutique of Hope,” with the goal of raising funds to support one of the foundation’s pillar goals of providing resources to increase mental health support in urban schools.

Taraji’s Boutique of Hope will take place in Beverly Hills on September 22.