UPDATE: Aretha Franklin Is “Alert” & “Laughing,” Beyoncé & More Pay Tribute

The Soul Singer Stays Hopeful Despite Grave Illness

Aretha Franklin isn’t giving up in the fight for her life.

The iconic singer’s nephew, Tim Franklin, told People on Tuesday that Aretha is “alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people.”

He continued, saying, “Family is there with her. She’s home.”

The soul singer’s relatives continue to remain hopeful, despite a friend of the artist telling People that Aretha has “been ill for a long time” and loved ones have been warned that her “death is imminent.”

Tim argued, “We believe she’ll pull through it, she believes she’ll pull through it, and that’s the important thing.”

Some major celebs are definitely rooting for Aretha.

Everyone from Beyoncé, to Missy Elliott, to Bill Clinton have sent their well wishes to the 76-year-old legend.

