Gabrielle Union Says THIS Diagnosis Is Behind Her Multiple Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union Reveals Adenomyosis Diagnosis

Gabrielle Union is never one to shy away from detailing her fertility issues, and this time the actress has some more candid news to share.

Gabby spoke at New York City’s BlogHer conference and revealed that the “8 or 9 miscarriages” she detailed in her book, were not due to age—but because of a diagnosis she recently received.

According to Gabby and her medical professionals, she suffers from adenomyosis.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers,” said Gabby according to Essence. “Everyone said ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career,’ ” she continued, before adding, “the reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

Unlike endometriosis where the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus, adenomyosis occurs INSIDE the uterus. The condition can cause chronic pelvic pain, heavy and painful periods and an enlarged uterus.

According to Gabby, she had the symptoms for yeaaaars but doctors instead pumped her with birth control to manage the bleeding instead of diagnosing the real issue.

“The gag is I had it in my early 20s,” said Gabby. “Instead of diagnosing me they were like ‘Oh you have periods that last 9 or 10 days and you’re bleeding through overnight pads … perhaps there’s something more there,’” she recanted. “Every doctor I saw was like let me put you on birth control.”

Wow, can any of you ladies relate to doctors insisting on giving you BC instead of looking into another issue?

Good for Gabby to continuing to speak out. Did YOU know adenomyosis even existed?