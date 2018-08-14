Adding Insult To Injury: Dude Arrested For Domestic Violence Tries To Kill His Wife…With A Plane

Man Nearly Kills Wife & Kid After Crashing Plane Into His Own Home

47-year-old Duane Youd was arrested in Payson, Utah early Monday on a domestic violence charge. After he made bail, Youd went back home to pick up some clothes while police supervised, then—instead of going his separate way quietly—the pilot made his way to Spanish Fork Airport, eventually crashing a plane into his own home. Both his wife and child were at home, but were unharmed according to NYDailyNews.

The site reports: “The plane would clip a shed before striking the house, which may have altered his intended path. The front of the home became engulfed in flames.” Youd was killed and the plane, which he did not own but had access to, was reportedly destroyed.