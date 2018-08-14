Florida Foolishness: First Grader Told He Couldn’t Attend Christian School Because Of Dreadlocks [Video]

7-year Old Sent Home From Private School Because Of His Dreadlocks

Never listen to a White person that says “iTs jUst hAiR” — because if it was just hair, first graders like Clinton Stanley Jr. wouldn’t be denied their education just because they have dreadlocks.

NBC reports:

The father of a young child is seeking answers after his son was sent home on the first day at an Orlando area private school (A Book Christian Academy) because of his dreadlocked hair. Stanley Sr. told reporters, “We are living in the real world. Everybody’s different, everybody looks different. We are all Christ like, so if you are telling me that if Jesus comes to your door…his hair is long.”

The school handbook requires students to have “a tapered cut of the collar and ears” and specifically says no dreadlocks. But the school did offer Clinton Jr. a spot at the Christian academy if he cut his hair.

But the Stanley family has declined. Thoughts?