Petty In Pink: Nicki Minaj Let Her Barbie Bazooka BLAM ON Ex-Boo Safaree & BLEW UP Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Nicki Minaj Vs. Safaree Blows Up Twitter
It was just another random Tuesday in August until Her Royal Pettyness Nicki Minaj let her barbie bazooka BLAM on ex-boo/personal purse carrier Safaree and his astro turf hairline during a deliciously messy Twitter war that blew up the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Auntie Stephanie’s world-stopping Sam Smith DRAGGING on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Clear Channel