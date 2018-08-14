Petty In Pink: Nicki Minaj Let Her Barbie Bazooka BLAM ON Ex-Boo Safaree & BLEW UP Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Vs. Safaree Blows Up Twitter

It was just another random Tuesday in August until Her Royal Pettyness Nicki Minaj let her barbie bazooka BLAM on ex-boo/personal purse carrier Safaree and his astro turf hairline during a deliciously messy Twitter war that blew up the whole entire internet.

Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Auntie Stephanie’s world-stopping Sam Smith DRAGGING on the flip.

    Feature photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Clear Channel

