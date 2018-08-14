Poor Lil Tink Tink: Tyga And His Hairline Got Hit With Nicki Minaj And Safaree Stray Bullets And Everything Is Funny

Tyga Caught Strays From Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Safaree had a fight over the internet today and it got ugly really fast. Safaree clapped back at Nicki, claiming Nicki stabbed him and left him bloody. Nicki fired back by…talking about his hairline…? Really? In the talk about his hairline, she sent shots at Tyga. Really? Tyga? What did he do to deserve this?

Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Tyga was minding his statutory a$$ business and he logged onto Twitter in disgust because of all of this. What did Tyga do? Why? Whatever the case, Twitter is clowning him to death while feeling sympathy for him at the same damn time. Take a look at all the comedy…