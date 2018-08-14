Love & Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj And Safaree Wage Ex-Bae War On Each Other, Stabbings, Hairline Sorcery, And Secret Affairs

Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for VH1

Nicki Minaj And Safaree Air Out Their Relationship Drama On Twitter

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels have been broken up for a LONG time. Yet Onika still seems to harbor the illest of feelings toward former her boyfriend-turned-hypeman and during her interview with Funk Flex last night, Onika let the chopper SPRAY on the bae formerly known as Scaff Beezy as well as Power 105’s DJ Self.

One of her major points of contention was the fact that Safaree allegedly spread a rumor that she doesn’t write her rhymes.

How can Safaree survive from this ? Prostitutes 😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/jZfQRCyisG — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) August 14, 2018

Prostitutes? Sheesh!

Onika also charges that she basically raised Safaree out of the depths of ashiness.

#TellMeMoMedia: #NickiMinaj finally letting loose on #Safaree and how he treated her and the lies he created pic.twitter.com/P1hQF21DNK — TellMeMo Media (@TellMeMoMedia) August 14, 2018

Safaree tried to take the high road after he caught wind of Nicki’s explosive claims…

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

You hold on to everything. your problem with Dj self is because me and him are so cool and nothing else. You have a problem with mona Scott because she put me on the show. let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with? — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

…but you can’t take the high road when someone has you in a figure-four leg lock down in the mud.

Sherika & I had a bet that soon as you knew meek was bout to come home your crawl back & ya did! 🤣 came to my house CRYING. JOYCE WAS THERE! My whole glam was there! Left who?!?! You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

But if you think this is bad, wait ’til you get a load of their back and forth on Twitter. Let Safaree tell it, Nicki admitted to messing with Meek Mill YEARS before they actually broke up. Flip the page…