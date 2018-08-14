Love & Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj And Safaree Wage Ex-Bae War On Each Other, Stabbings, Hairline Sorcery, And Secret Affairs
Nicki Minaj And Safaree Air Out Their Relationship Drama On Twitter
Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels have been broken up for a LONG time. Yet Onika still seems to harbor the illest of feelings toward former her boyfriend-turned-hypeman and during her interview with Funk Flex last night, Onika let the chopper SPRAY on the bae formerly known as Scaff Beezy as well as Power 105’s DJ Self.
One of her major points of contention was the fact that Safaree allegedly spread a rumor that she doesn’t write her rhymes.
Prostitutes? Sheesh!
Onika also charges that she basically raised Safaree out of the depths of ashiness.
Safaree tried to take the high road after he caught wind of Nicki’s explosive claims…
…but you can’t take the high road when someone has you in a figure-four leg lock down in the mud.
Please tell us Nicki didn’t stab this man with a broken bottle of Myx moscato.
WELL, DAMN! HOW TYGA JUST CATCH A STRAY BULLET! LMFAO!
Sounds about right. She can deny it all she wants, but Onika CLEARLY feels a type of way about Cardi. Ah well.
LMFAO!
THE BLOODCLAAT!!!!
Looks like Nicki has a LOT more to say about Safaree on Queen Radio. Who’s tuning in???