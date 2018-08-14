Ain’t Over: Delicia Cordon & Her Assistant Are Suing LeSean McCoy Over Bloody Home Invasion

Delicia Cordon Suing LeSean McCoy Over Home Invasion Assault

Delicia Cordon returned to social media recently to thank the outpouring of concern she received after a photo of her bloodied face alarmed all of social media. Now there’s an update on what the mother plans to do about the incident — She’s suing her ex for failing to protect her, and so is her assistant.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Delicia Cordon and Elizabeth Donald each filed suit against McCoy and Tamarcus Jerod Porter, McCoy’s best friend and personal assistant. The ladies say in the suit that the home was owned by McCoy, and he breached his duty to use ordinary care to protect them from dangerous activities being conducted at the home. Allegedly, McCoy changed the security system and prevented Cordon’s access to it and “effectively left [Cordon] and her minor children defenseless in their own home.”

The women say they were asleep when an assailant entered the home at around 3:00 AM WITHOUT forcible entry. Delicia then allegedly went to go check on her son when “the assailant chased Ms. Cordon back into the master bedroom and began to assault her by beating her in the face with a handgun.” Cordon claims the assailant held her at gunpoint and demanded specific articles of jewelry purchased by McCoy. She also says the assailant said that he KNEW McCoy.

In her suit, Cordon claims the assailant was having difficulty removing one of the Cartier bracelets from her wrist, so he struck her in the back of the head with his firearm and demanded that Donald assist Cordon in removing the bracelet. Ultimately, Cordon says the assailant cut the bracelet from her wrist with wire cutters. Once the assailant secured some of the jewelry, he asked for money, put Donald and Cordon in an upstairs room, and vacated the home.

Cordon claims the assailant made off with $130,000 in jewelry.

Previously, in an official statement, Milton police agree with Delicia on at least one of her claim. The say the home was “specifically target“. Cordon and Donald, in their respective lawsuits, do not directly accuse LeSean McCoy of ordering the attack or engaging in it in any way.

Both lawsuits are seeking unspecified damages.